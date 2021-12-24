Can you drive a stallion, Megan Thee?

Megan Thee, do you know how to ride a stallion?

Megan Thee Stallion, the “hot girl coach,” has worked with Beyoncé, performed at the Grammy Awards, and even bought a car for her grandmother.

Is Megan Thee Stallion capable of driving a car or “driving the boat?” Here’s what we know about the “Savage” rapper.

Coach, the hot girl, is back with a new album.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Something For the Hotties album was released in 2021.

She worked on a remix of “Butter” with BTS and was a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s “It Was A… (Masked Christmas)” with Ariana Grande.

Megan Thee Stallion has won Grammy Awards for songs such as “Body,” “Savage,” and “Girls in the Hood.”

Megan Thee Stallion recently graduated from Texas Southern University and attended the graduation ceremony.

According to an interview with People, this was a particularly emotional occasion for the rapper.

“I want my grandmother to be proud of me.”

Before she passed, she saw me going to school,” the “Savage” singer explained.

“My living grandmother used to be a teacher, so she’s nagging me about finishing school.”

I’m doing it for myself, but also for the women in my family who helped shape who I am today.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s music (and life) has a recurring theme of cars.

Megan Thee Stallion has released the song “Crying In The Car” since her debut, and she even surprised her grandmother with a new Cadillac.

Megan wrote on Instagram, “Surprised my nanny with the brand new truck she had been wishing for! She literally bought me everything in every color as a child,”

“She’s always been so generous to everyone she meets, and she instilled in me the importance of being kind at all times!”

This rapper also released a freestyle from a car called “Still Tippin” in 2019, which received nearly a million views on YouTube.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, most fans believe this rapper can drive.

It is also unknown which automobiles this rapper owns.

Megan Thee Stallion’s hit single “Hot Girl Summer” popularized the phrase “drive the boat,” in which she raps, “Let me drive the boat, kiss me in a RollsIt go down on that brown, now we goin’ both ways.”

However, artist Kodak Black popularized the phrase when he posted an Instagram Live stream of…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.