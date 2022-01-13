Can you figure out how many ducks are in this viral puzzle?

This viral puzzle challenges you to figure out how many ducks are in this image – but can you do it?

If you’re twiddling your thumbs in the office this morning, we’ve got just the thing for you.

A viral puzzle is challenging the internet to figure out how many ducks are in this image – and it’s not as simple as it appears.

At first glance, the image shared on Twitter by Daniel Newman appears to contain only nine duck emojis.

However, if you look closely, you may notice a few more mallards nestled within the image, but how many can you find?

For fellow puzzlers who have been stumped by the brainteaser, the puzzle has proven to be quite a challenge.

One person wrote, “I gave up trying to count,” while another added, “It’s making my eyes go funny!”

If you’re having trouble identifying all of the ducks, keep scrolling for the answer.

According to Twitter user Kait Julia, there are actually 16 ducks.

“It’s 16 lol,” she said.

There are the obvious nine, as well as some with hidden mini ones and a couple with a duck hidden behind them.”

