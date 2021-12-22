Can you figure out what a teacher’s poppy optical illusion is?

A TEACHER has caused a stir on the internet with a bizarre optical illusion created by his drawing of poppies on red card for his class.

After revealing that the outlines of the cut-out flowers appeared to overlap — even though the lines don’t actually touch — the Canadian sparked outrage on social media.

“I drew poppy outlines for my class to cut out — they look like they overlap but don’t,” Reddit user SlipperyPockets explained after posting a photo of a dozen poppies.

The poppies, which are worn to show support on the days leading up to Remembrance Sunday, appear to be overlapping at first glance.

However, once the eye has had a chance to focus, it is clear that the flowers’ curved edges are not touching.

Users couldn’t believe what they were seeing, and the post sparked a massive response on Reddit, with thousands of comments.

“Whoa, that’s weird,” one wrote, while another added, “It’s freaking me out.”

“This is freaking me out,” said a third.

“AAAHHH! What is this sorcery?” wrote a fourth, “I look away and they overlap, then I look at it and they’re separate!”

Many users concluded that the optical illusion was caused by the gestalt continuity law, which explains how our brain perceives lines of grouped visual elements.

The teacher later revealed that the poppies were made for a wreath to commemorate Armistice Day, also known as Remembrance Day in the United Kingdom.

It comes after a Harvard University optical illusion left people debating how many blue and purple dots they could see.

Researchers created a 1,000-dot puzzle that ranged from very purple to very blue.

The participants were asked to determine whether each dot was blue or not, and the results were fascinating.

The participants were shown an equal number of blue and purple dots in the first 200 trials.

The majority became purple, with a few blue ones strewn about.

People’s perceptions of color had changed by the end of the study, according to the researchers, and dots that had previously been classified as purple were now classified as blue.

When the number of blue dots was increased, the effect was reversed, and participants were less likely to identify a purple dot as blue.

These findings indicated that people’s perceptions of blue had broadened to include purple hues.