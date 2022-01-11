Can you figure out what this woman’s Tinder match’s innocent gym selfie revealed?

Can you figure out what this woman’s Tinder match gave away in her innocent gym selfie?

When you’ve been using dating apps for as long as we have, you can usually tell when someone is in a relationship and looking for a little extra.

For example, they’ll never give you their last name in case you find them on social media, and they’ll always have the most flattering photos (obviously taken by their partners).

However, a cheater will occasionally slip through the cracks, and it will take the most skilled sleuths to uncover them.

Hannah, a TikTok user, revealed the VERY sneaky way she discovered her Tinder match was lying to her earlier this week.

The singleton, who uses an iPhone, shared screenshots of her messages with the bloke in a viral video that has racked up more than 66k views.

The man’s messages appeared in green whenever he texted her back, indicating that he does not own an iPhone.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

It was the topic of a flirty conversation at first, with the guy joking that he’ll “join the blue gang soon.”

He sent Hannah a selfie he’d taken in the gym mirror a few days later, hoping to woo her with his physique.

Hannah noticed he was holding an iPhone in the photo, which led her to believe he had a second device for chatting with women on Tinder.

[Public Service Announcement]: If you’re cheating on Tinder and using a burner [phone], don’t send a mirror selfie,” she wrote in the caption.

As if that weren’t enough, she decided to question the man to see if he remembered to lie about his second phone.

“What iPhone do you have?” she inquired. “I’m in the market for a new iPhone.”

Despite the fact that he was still using his other device, the guy replied, “I think I have the 12…”

Viewers were blown away by her ability to detect the alleged cheater.

“They just tell on themselves,” one responded, “and we don’t have to do anything.”

“So many married guys do this,” another added, “the guy I caught paid me not to tell his wife I took the money and still told his wife lol.”

“Lmfaoooooo it’s not even audacity.. how have they survived this long,” another wrote.

This woman’s best friend has been texting her boyfriend – she has no idea she knows – for more relationship stories.

And this man paid off his ex-wife’s mortgage in secret to thank her for being such a wonderful mother, and she responded by crying.

the

Latest News from Infosurhoy.