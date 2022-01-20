Can YOU figure out what’s going on in this woman’s laundry room for (dollar)10?

REDECORATING MAY SOUND EXPENSIVE, BUT IT DOESN’T HAVE TO BE WHEN ALL YOU NEED IS ONE CHEAP TOOL.

Pam Goulden, a crafty mom, took to social media to show how she transformed her laundry room for under ten dollars with just one item.

Pam revealed the budget-friendly tool in an Instagram reel shared to her popular page, where she showed off various DIY home transformations she accomplished with it.

Pam wrote alongside her post, “I’ve had a bit of a love affair with Sharpie Paint Pens this past year and I am not one bit sad about it.”

“Not only can these low-cost tools transform a space, but you can simply paint over them when you’re ready for a change!”

One of her Sharpie projects transformed a plain wall in her laundry room into a full-fledged tiled wall.

The video showed her drawing a tile-shaped backsplash across the wall with a white Sharpie Paint Pen, which stood out against the teal color.

She used a similar approach in the bedroom, but only changed half of the wall.

She used the Sharpie pen to paint a design halfway down the wall, giving it the appearance of wallpaper.

Her closet was the most recent project she documented.

She painted the light purple wall with a black Sharpie Paint Pen to make it look like it was covered in shiplap.

Pam’s makeovers have become the go-to DIY project inspiration for many of her Instagram followers.

One person said, “I totally want to do this in the pantry.”

Others were simply astounded by how she transformed a room so dramatically with just a Sharpie.

Another person said, “What?!?! I’m so impressed.”

While this DIY queen has shown her followers how to transform a wall with nothing more than a Sharpie, another interior designer recently revealed her redecorating secrets.

MyJobQuote’s Kane Hughes claimed to have seven tips for completely transforming a room in under an hour.

Her first piece of advice was to raise your curtain rod higher to give the impression of a much larger room.

Another thing to think about, according to Kane, is putting a large rug in the room to add dimension.

She also stated that there is no need to purchase a completely new set of furniture because rearranging furniture is another excellent way to completely transform the feel of any room.

She also suggested brightening up a room by adding more lighting and adding a mirror to create a stunning focal point.

Send us an email at [email protected], or give us a call at (800) 747-4747.