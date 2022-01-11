Can you figure out who the world’s most famous face is dressed up as to go skiing?

Taking a break from the spotlight as an A-lister can be difficult, as fans are bound to stop and ask for an autograph.

However, one well-known figure discovered a way to enjoy a skiing vacation without interruption – at least for a short time.

Photos have surfaced of one of the world’s most famous faces looking, well, unrecognisable while skiing in Klosters, Switzerland in 1980.

They disguised themselves with a false nose, moustache, and glasses to avoid the press, but can you tell who’s behind the mask?

Unfortunately, the disguise did not work as planned, drawing more attention to the royal than he had anticipated.

Prince Charles, who has been a frequent visitor to Klosters’ slopes over the years, was the man behind the mask.

Despite the fact that local photographers quickly recognized Charles, he accepted the blow to his cover with a smile.

“The prince would not be coming out today,” he said, according to the Daily Mail.

