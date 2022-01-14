Can you find Amanda Holden’s twin or Carol Vorderman’s clone among the celebrities’ children?

WE LEARNED A FEW WEEKS AGO that Amanda Holden’s lookalike daughter, Lexi, is being courted by top modeling agencies – and it’s easy to see why!

The 15-year-old has undoubtedly inherited her mother’s beautiful genes, but she isn’t the only celebrity child who looks identical to her mother.

There are more children who look exactly like their famous mothers than you might think.

Take our quiz to see if you can figure out who these offspring’s celeb parents are.

2.) This 20-year-old has already CRAWled halfway through her mother’s supermodel career, having worked for Prada, Marc Jacobs, and Burberry.

3.) With falsies, fake tan, and high-end make-up, this 14-year-old girl has a PRICEY sense of style.

4.) In early October, this adolescent announced that she and her mother would be appearing on E4’s Celebrity Ghost Trip.

Kittens, this spooky adventure is not for the faint of heart.

5.) This daughter turned 18 in November, so congrats.

But it’s not the only thing the mother should be proud of: her other daughter, 25, has already made it halfway across the BRIDGE to global fame.

6.) This famous mother congratulated her daughter on her PhD accomplishments by posting a photo of the two of them when they were both nine years old.

The resemblance is incredible.

7.) Despite his mother’s fondness for jokes, his 19-year-old son’s modeling career and stunning appearance are not among them.

Take a guess now before it’s too late!

8.) We’re wondering if you can tell the difference between the stunning blonde and her famous mother.

9.) These two could be mistaken for sisters in some Instagram photos.

It’s nearly impossible to BUTCHER the answer because it’s so easy.

