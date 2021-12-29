Can you find the curved lines in this mind-bending optical illusion?

Will you be able to locate the curved lines in this mind-bending optical illusion?

People have been left “dizzy” by this perplexing optical illusion in which straight lines appear curved.

The strange visual puzzle, created by genomics researcher Laurel Coons, has a chequered pattern with green lines encircling grey squares.

She then challenged the audience to find the curved lines among a variety of straight counterparts.

However, after users were perplexed by the “trippy” image, the illusion quickly went viral on social media, with the task appearing more difficult than it first appeared.

“You better explain this sh** brain!” one wrote.

“The curvy lines are everywhere,” said another.

But there’s also nowhere.”

“This hurts my eyes,” a third admitted.

An illusion occurs when the brain guesses what’s going on in the image as you stare at only one part of it, according to scientists.

And, in response to a re-emerging illusion, Derek Arnold, a vision expert at the University of Queensland, said that such puzzles are likely to frighten people.

It didn’t stop users from speculating about the origins of this new perplexing image.

“I believe it’s because the patterns are arranged in a circular pattern,” one theorized.

“The white squares kind of make lines, except we can only see those when it’s blurry,” a second said before adding, “but we can only see those when it’s blurry.”

Adeline, who posts “surprising, unusual, and weird art” on her Tiktok page, shared an optical illusion last month, which caused her followers to be equally perplexed.

The video appears to show a drawing of a corridor, but as Adeline moves the camera around, the drawing appears to sink into the table below it.

It appears that the art enthusiast has created a magical 3D hallway that runs through the surface below – and no one knows how he did it.

Adeline demonstrated at the end of the video that, rather than the drawing sinking into the table below, it was actually a 3D structure emerging from the table.

‘REVERSE PERSPECTIVE’ is a term used to describe a viewpoint that is viewed from the opposite direction

“Reverse perspective,” she explained.

In April of this year, another mind-boggling optical illusion wowed the internet by showing the viewer a shade of blue they’d never seen before.

The illusion works by tricking your mind into thinking it’s seeing a shade of cyan it doesn’t recognize by using a large red circle and a small white dot.

You must stare at the white dot in the center of the circle for 30 seconds in order to see the color.

Then, when you’re ready, close your eyes tightly and…

