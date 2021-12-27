Can you guess who these dreadful waxworks are mocking?

Unless they’re in wax, most people won’t get the chance to meet their favorite celebrity up close and personal.

While the majority of wax models are quite impressive, there are a few that don’t resemble the celebrities they’re based on.

Madame Tussauds Berlin decided last week that a figure of Rhianna would be a great addition to their collection, but the model they received looked nothing like her.

Fans have demanded that the waxwork, which is dressed up for the holidays, be melted down right away.

They aren’t, however, the only bad celebrity waxworks around.

It’s up to you to figure out who these figurines are supposed to represent.

This brunette beauty is a style icon who is frequently seen at public events.

She’s said to be close to the Queen, and she frequently shares photos of her children on special occasions.

This former England international has played for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Stoke City, among others.

He’s been an amateur jockey since his playing days and has even finished second in a race at Ascot.

This actress is well-known for starring in a number of classic romantic comedies as the female lead.

She’s a lovely lady who’s won a slew of awards, including three Golden Globes, an Oscar, and a BAFTA.

One of the most important cultural icons of the twenty-first century is this well-known musician.

Six of his posthumously released singles became Top 10 Country hits after his death.

This well-known figure has a large extended family, including two grandsons who do not get along.

She’s well-known for her love of horses, and she’s the subject of a contentious Netflix drama.

Before divorcing and marrying another movie star, this A-list hunk was one half of a Hollywood power couple.

The twice-married actor has appeared in films such as Troy and Fight Club.

This singer has also made a name for herself in the film industry, where she has amassed a sizable fortune.

She recently reconciled with an old boyfriend following a failed engagement.

This actor is known for being a ladies’ man, and he rose to prominence after starring in a film alongside Kate Winslett.

Over the years, he’s won 101 awards, including an Academy Award, a BAFTA, and three Golden Globes.

How did you do on our quiz? Here’s the correct star behind each dreadful impersonation.