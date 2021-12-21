Can you guess who this actress was as a child before she became famous for her roles in soap operas and major dramas?

Can you guess who this actress was as a child before she became well-known for her roles in soap operas and high-profile dramas?

MICHELLE Keegan shared two adorable childhood photos with her grandparents and cousin yesterday, dipping into the family archives.

In one photo, the actress, 34, smiled as she ate toast on her grandmother’s knee, while her cousin Daniel sat on their grandfather’s lap with a slice of his own.

“Little moments, big memories,” Michelle said on Instagram.

My cousin Daniel, me, and our grandparents, Grandma and Grandpa.

“These made me happy.”

“You’ve always loved dungarees then,” her sister-in-law Jess Wright wrote, noting that her fashion choices haven’t changed much over the years.

“Always,” she said.

Her former Coronation Street co-star Samia Longchambon wrote, “Gorgeous,” in response to her husband Mark’s love hearts.

Michelle rose to prominence in the 1990s as Tina McIntyre, the feisty Corrie character.

In her six years on the show, the fan favorite earned ten sexiest female awards, two Best Actress TV Choice Awards, and numerous nominations.

Michelle landed her first major breakout role in the star-studded six-part series Ordinary Lies a year after she left the soap in 2014.

Following the departure of EastEnders Lacey Turner, she took over the lead role in Our Girl in 2016 and starred for four seasons.

Bobby Moore’s wife Tina in the three-part ITV drama Tina and Bobby, and more recently in the Sky comedy Brassic, are among her other notable roles.

She has been married to Mark Wright since 2015, and the couple is currently in the process of building their dream home in Essex.

The couple met while on vacation in Dubai in 2012, and they were engaged nine months later.