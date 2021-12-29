Can you see the resemblance between Princess Charlotte and her great-grandmother the Queen?

The Queen and her great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte have an uncanny resemblance.

When comparing photos of the pair at different ages, royal fans can’t help but notice the striking similarities between them.

Both royal ladies have similar facial features, including a similar dark hair color and a nose, eyes, and mouth.

Both had slightly longer hair and were exploring the world around them when they turned two in 1928 and 2017.

The royal tots’ lives began to change when they turned three.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge’s baby brother Louie was born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, the same hospital where she was born.

In 1929, Elizabeth’s grandfather, George V, whom she affectionately referred to as “Grandpa England,” was undergoing treatment for a serious illness, but her regular visits helped to lift his spirits and eventually aid his recovery.

Both royal girls’ faces had matured a little by the age of four.

“I’ve always said I see so much of Her Majesty, The Queen, in little Princess Charlotte,” one Twitter user wrote.

“She’s got the Queen’s eyes!” exclaims the narrator.

“She truly is a Windsor! Such a beautiful girl!” wrote another, while a third added, “I’ve always thought Princess Charlotte was a mix of the Queen and Prince William!”

Charlotte was ready to start school at the age of five, and she enrolled at the same school as her older brother, Thomas’s Battersea.

Charlotte is known as Lottie by her peers and teachers, and Lilibet by the Queen.

They have the same toothy grin, similar outfit choices, and are starting to develop their interests and hobbies at the age of six.

