Can YOU see what has everyone talking? A cheeky schoolgirl presents her Christmas list to her mother… so can YOU see what has everyone talking?

Can YOU see what’s got everyone talking? A sassy schoolgirl presents her Christmas list to her mother… can YOU see what’s got everyone talking?

A ‘cheeky’ schoolgirl wrote a Christmas list for her mother, requesting a vaginal wash to keep her intimate area ‘fresh.’

Amelia Farmer, 6, from Milton Keynes, Bucks, wasn’t just thinking about herself when she made her Christmas list last week; she also included Femfresh on the list for her mother Kelsey King, 29.

Santa was asked to bring a working laptop, a gymnastics bar, and some sweets to the youngster, as well as a packet of intimate feminine wash for her mother as a treat.

Amelia forwarded the list to her mother while she was at work as a chef, and Kelsey said she burst out laughing.

“When I first saw it, I thought it was hilarious,” Kelsey said.

“I was completely taken aback.

She sent it to me from her phone while I was at work.

“I didn’t request her Christmas list; she just did it on her own.”

“She’s always amusing, and she’s usually a bit cheeky.”

“Every year, she makes a Christmas list, but they aren’t usually this amusing.”

Amelia has a natural sense of humour, but she is unaware of it.”

Her mother explained, deciding to look at the list from a humorous perspective.

“It’s thoughtful of her; I didn’t put anything on my Christmas list for my mother when I was that age.”

Fortunately, the mother of two admits she doesn’t easily embarrass herself, and she found the request so amusing that she shared it on social media.

“My daughter’s so kind thinking of her momma,” Kelsey wrote alongside a photo of the list, which also included a water bottle and a journal.

The post elicited a lot of laughter from readers, and it received over 1,000 comments, with some people sharing similar stories.

“Hilarious! Reminds me of when I asked my husband to buy me some shower gel while he was out shopping and he came home and handed me a bottle of Femfresh!! He thought it was just a body wash for women… or was he trying to tell me something???” said one commenter.

“This has to be the cutest Christmas list ever!” one person wrote, “but the Femfresh makes it!” another added, “Make sure you print this and keep it as a memory forever!”

“Everyone thinks it’s for smell, but it’s actually for sensitivity,” Kelsey explained.

It’s something she’s seen around the house.

“I sent the list to the family group chat, and they were in fits of laughter.

“Everyone has been laughing themselves to death.”

Amelia is oblivious to the fact that it is amusing; she simply thinks…

