canceled or maintained? The annoyance of the organizers

The 2020 edition of the Garorock festival is threatened by the health crisis linked to the coronavirus. The organizers await a sign from the Ministry of Culture before announcing, or not, its cancellation.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 09 avril 2020 à 12h28] The organizers are in the dark. While the holding of the 2020 edition of Garorock is threatened by the health crisis linked to the coronavirus pandemic in France, the festival teams could decide on its maintenance or its cancellation in the coming days. The event is to be held from June 25 to 28, 2020 in Marmande, in the Lot-et-Garonne. Questioned by the newspaper La Dépêche, Ludovic Larbodie, the artistic director and creator of the Garorock festival, expressed his annoyance at the general vagueness around the holding of rallies in general and festivals in particular.

“We are awaiting the positioning of the State! It is up to the Ministry of Culture to make a decision rather than leaving us, organizers, service providers, artists and festival-goers from all over France in equivocation. Once the State gives us will have finally said what he thinks of the situation we will be able to communicate clearly on the subject. It is 100,000 to 120,000 young people who come from all over France and abroad who are waiting with us for an answer, ” he in the newspaper columns.

At the time of writing, only part of the program for the Garorock 2020 festival has been announced by the organizers, in two installments. Thus, for the moment, have been announced: A $ ap Rocky, Sean Paul, The Hives, Vladimir Cauchemar, Acid Arab, Anna, Fatoumata Diawara, Naâman, Pomme, Sofi Tukker, Nekfeu, Lomepal, Lorenzo, Shaka Ponk, The Rapture , Izïa, PNL, Martin Garrix, Black Eyed Peas, Disclosure, Tryo, The Lumineers, Deluxe, Ninho, Rilès, Worakls Orchestra, Odezenne and Koba Lad. A program to which the famous group The Strokes has just been invited, led by Julian Casablancas on vocals. The American group has just announced a new album for 2020.

The Garorock festival will take place from Thursday 25 June to Sunday 28 June 2020, on the Plaine de la Filhole in Marmande in the Lot-et-Garonne. Ranked 3rd French festival at the “Festival Awards” after Les Vieilles Charrues and Hellfest, the festival which celebrates its 24 years, has many renowned artists to its credit: Justice, Phoenix, Foals, London Grammar, La Femme, MIA, Vitalic or Beth Ditto …

4-day pass (Thursday to Sunday): 181 euros, rental and camping costs included.

3-day pass (from Friday to Sunday): 151 euros, rental and camping costs included.

3-day pass (Thursday to Saturday): 151 euros, rental and camping costs included.

The festival is free for all children from 0 to 10 years old, on presentation of an identity document.

Places are available at the Garorock online ticket office.

We recommend that you download the Garorock app for free on the Appstore or on Google Play, to have the full program, the description of each artist, times and scenes, but also to create your Garocash account and find your friends on the festival site by clicking on Friend Finder.

Born in 1997, Garorock, a play on words between Garonne and Rock, first took place in former abattoirs in Marmandais and its programming was very focused on punk. Since 2012, the festival has moved to the Plaine de la Filhole, a much less industrial area of ​​40 hectares made of soil and grass. Its programming has now expanded from rock to electro, including pop and rap. Some of the renowned artists who have set foot on the Garorock scene include Shaka Ponk, Bloc Party, The Offspring, Public Enemy, Babyshambles, Birdy Nam Nam, Iggy Pop, Cypress Hill or Die Antwoord.

> More info on the official Garorock festival website

Newsletter



The Garorock festival takes place in the Plaine de la Filhole, a green haven five minutes from downtown Marmande, a commune in Lot-et-Garonne in south-west France.