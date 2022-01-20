Candace Bushnell, author of “Sex and the City,” explains why she would never join “Real Housewives of New York City.”

Candace Bushnell, author of ‘Sex and the City,’ Explains Why She Would Never Join ‘RHONY.’

Candace Bushnell’s name has been thrown around as a possible cast member for The Real Housewives of New York City for years.

While Bushnell appears to be a perfect fit for RHONY because she is friends with the majority of the cast, she has stated that she would never do reality television.

Bushnell recently explained why she prefers to watch reality television rather than participate in it.

She was a part of Dorinda Medley’s infamous line, “Not well b****.”

Luann de Lesseps and Bushnell share a street.

And, while she cherishes her friendships with the cast of RHONY, she explained why she prefers to keep them off camera.

The trips and dinners, according to Bushnell, appear to be appealing.

It’s fun until you run into them, and then it’s not so much fun.

She said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, “I mean, it looks like such a fun thing to do, doesn’t it?”

“Of course, when you go on a trip, you have to ride in those damn buses all the time.”

OK, it’s a glitzy bus, but it’s still a frickin bus, but you go on private planes and vacations and stay in hotels.”

“But the thing is,” she explained, “first and foremost, I got into trouble when I went to Ramona’s [Singer] house.”

“The producers yelled at me because they said I was breaking the fourth wall, and I was like, OK, I didn’t know there was a fourth wall in television, but we’re good.”

You, on the other hand, are aware that there are a plethora of producers.”

The fourth wall, however, was not the only problem.

She didn’t like the fights and being told what to do.

“It’s like going to school,” she explained, “where you have teachers who tell you what to do.”

“I mean, you can’t really do whatever you want; it looks like fun, but that’s why I’m like, ‘Hmm.’

‘I’m not sure.'”

“Plus, I can’t do things like yelling at people or causing conflict,” she added.

I know Ramona, too.

I’ve known Ramona and Sonja [Morgan] since the 1980s and 1990s, respectively.

I don’t want to get into fights with Ramona, so that’s why.

That is something I will not do.”

