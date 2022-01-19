Candace Bushnell, author of ‘Sex and the City,’ reveals she was cast as Carrie Bradshaw.

Candace Bushnell, author of “Sex and the City,” reveals she was supposed to play Carrie Bradshaw.

Candace Bushnell, author of Sex and the City, recently revealed that she had considered playing Carrie Bradshaw in the televised series.

But, before Bushnell could make up his mind, Sarah Jessica Parker was cast, leaving Bushnell to wonder, “What if?”

Parker had initially declined the role, according to Bushnell.

“You have to remember, SJP didn’t want to do it at one point,” she said on David Yontef’s Behind the Velvet Rope podcast.

“She didn’t want to do it after she shot the pilot.”

“And I believe they were saying at one point that I should have played the part,” she continued.

“And now I’m thinking, ‘Yeah, I should’ve played it.'”

They persuaded her to do it after that.

And, you know, I’m sure there was something in my contract that required approval.

But I didn’t realize it because they kept sending me the tapes and I’d go on auditions and such.”

She explained that the television industry is very different from publishing.

“You know, the thing about TV is that you don’t get to choose what you watch,” she observed.

“You’re either an insider in that business or you’re not, regardless of what anyone says.”

So, really, the first thing they try to do in TV is to get rid of you financially and professionally.

As a result, that’s what they do.

“It’s just business as usual.”

She also aspired to write the Great American Novel.

“I mean, right now, I’m a novelist,” she explained.

“I mean, the Great American Novel is something I’ve always wanted to write.

Now I’m thinking, “Forget about it.”

That’ll never happen, but no.

Darren [Star] worked on the show for the first two years, and those were a lot of fun.

We had a wonderful time.

As a result, we’d hang out with the cast.

We went to Italy a couple of times and had a great time.”

While she enjoyed working with the cast, she disliked being on set.

“I despise being on TV sets,” she admitted.

“It’s not where I’d like to spend the majority of my time.”

“I mean, that’s the thing that people don’t really consider is that you have to be on that set, and it’s tedious,” she continued.

