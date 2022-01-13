Candace Bushnell, the author of ‘SATC,’ reveals which of Sarah Jessica Parker’s revival outfits made her cry.

Candace Bushnell, author of ‘SATC,’ reveals which of Sarah Jessica Parker’s revival ensembles made her cry.

I’m crying for the tutu.

And Just Like That is full of amazing (and controversial) fashion moments, but one look in particular made Candace Bushnell, author of Sex and the City, tear up.

The 63-year-old journalist told Page Six on Thursday, January 13, that seeing Carrie Bradshaw’s [Sarah Jessica Parker] reimagined tutu in action made her cry. “When Carrie put on the white tutu, I really got kind of teared up,” she said.

“That was really one of my favorite moments,” Parker said. Parker first wore a tutu in the opening credits of the original series, which was shorter and pink.

“Carrie’s back in her old apartment with all her old clothes,” she continued, “which I completely understand.”

“At a certain point in your life, you go vintage shopping in your own closet,” says the author.

Bushnell isn’t the only original series creator who has spoken out about the reboot.

Patricia Field, the show’s original costume designer, previously shared her thoughts on the show’s fashion in a December 2021 interview with The Sunday Times.

“I like some of it, but not all of it,” she said in the interview, adding that she understands what current costume designer Molly Rogers is up to.

“Well, I know those gals! Sarah Jessica thinks she knows everything — and she does,” Fields added.

Cynthia Nixon believes she knows everything — and she doesn’t! It’s still about Cynthia when I talk to Molly.

“I know what you’re going through,” I say.

The comments made about Nixon’s personality in the locker room sparked a lot of discussion among Sex and the City fans.

Rogers was so taken aback by the claims that he decided to respond to them.

“A lot of really experienced actors and actresses have a shorthand… to say, ‘Oh, that’s not going to work,’ because you’ve just been in enough fittings to know,” she told WWD.

“Everyone was just itching to get started.”

..

Short summary of Infosurhoy

‘SATC’ Author Candace Bushnell Reveals Which of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Revival Outfits Made Her Cry