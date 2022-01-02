Candace Cameron Bure challenges John Brotherton of Fuller House to a trivia contest — but do they know the three catchphrases?

In an exclusive Us Weekly game, Candace Cameron Bure competed against Fuller House co-star John Brotherton to see who knew the most about the show.

Cameron Bure, 45, played DJ Tanner on the original Full House from 1987 to 1995 before reprising her role in Fuller House on Netflix from 2016 to 2020.

Brotherton, 41, didn’t start out as Dr.

Matt Harmon knows his TV trivia until the reboot’s premiere.

The former costars, who reunited for 2021’s The Christmas Contest, couldn’t remember what Full House’s original title was, but they did agree on one point: DJ Tanner’s full name.

When asked what DJ meant, Brotherton responded, “Donna Jo.”

“Want to know why I know that?” Cameron Bure asked. “Because [executive producer]Steve [Baldikoski used to call you that all the time.”

When it came to the name of Danny Tanner’s (Bob Saget) talk show, the two were dead on, but only the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star knew who sang the revival’s theme song.

Before schooling the Washington native with her catchy knowledge, Cameron Bure identified Carly Rae Jepsen as the musician who performed the Netflix theme song.

The actors also told Us exclusively that reconnecting on screen for their holiday Hallmark movie inspired them to want to bring their Fuller House co-stars along for the ride if they do another Christmas film.

“We’re bringing in all our friends for our next movie together,” Cameron Bure said, to which Brotherton replied, “Oh, my gosh, we’d have so much fun!”

When the two actors, who played love interests in the 2021 Hallmark film, reunited, they described it as “like a high school reunion.”

“Every single day, all we talked about [was Fuller House], or at least half of what we talked about.”

“Like, ‘Remember this?'” the actress from A Shoe Addict’s Christmas recalled.

“It was an incredible time of work and friendship for all of us.”

So we were a little goofy and never stopped talking about Fuller House and saying things like, ‘I wish we were still [there].'”

Watch the exclusive Us Weekly video above to see if either star remembered Michelle Tanner’s (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) iconic line — and who remembered the address of the Full House residence.

