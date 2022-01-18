Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos, and Other ‘Full House’ Stars’ Dating Lives

Inside the Love Lives of Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos, and Other ‘Full House’ Stars

After eight seasons on the sitcom from 1987 to 1995, the cast of Full House became a close-knit family.

The series followed Danny Tanner (played by the late Bob Saget) and his three daughters, DJ (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) as they tried to adjust to their new normal following the death of his wife.

Danny had the help of his brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos), friend Joey Galdstone (Dave Coulier), and cohost Rebecca Donaldson (Lori Loughlin) along the way.

The cast remained close outside of the show for a long time after it was over.

While the majority of the cast members reunited in 2016 for the five-season Netflix revival of Fuller House, their bond went beyond that of a television family.

(Mary-Kate and Ashley were absent from the revival.)

That friendship extended to attending each other’s weddings, including Saget’s wedding to Kelly Rizzo in October 2018 and Coulier’s wedding to photographer Melissa Bring in 2014.

In January 2022, the group reformed to pay tribute to Saget, who died of unknown causes at the age of 65 that month.

The relationship between Stamos and Loughlin, who played married couple Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky on the show, began long before they met on screen.

In fact, Stamos admitted in June 2013 that he and the New York native dated briefly before landing their roles on the sitcom.

“We were friends, we worked on soaps together, and we did date,” the Little Mermaid Live! star said at the time during a HuffPost Live appearance.

“We went on a date to Disneyland before we were both married, you know.”

We were 18, 19 years old in real life.”

When it came to their romance, Stamos said the couple simply had “off timing.”

“With all due respect to her family and husband, I believe she could be the one who got away,” he said, adding, “[She’s] one of] my dearest friends, and that’s good enough.”

“However, I adore her.”

Mossimo Giannulli and Caitlin McHugh are now married to Loughlin and Stamos, respectively.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

‘Full House’ Cast’s Dating History: Inside Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos and More Stars’ Love Lives