Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos, and Other Stars’ Children in Full House’s Next Generation

Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos, and Other Stars’ Kids from Full House

Candace Cameron Bure, Marla Sokoloff, and other Full House cast members have off-screen children of their own.

In August 1998, the Hallmark actress and her husband Valeri Bure welcomed daughter Natasha, who was followed by sons Lev and Maksim in February 2000 and January 2002, respectively.

The Los Angeles native struggled to adjust to her empty nest as her children grew older and moved out.

In September 2019, the author of Kind Is the New Classy told Us Weekly exclusively, “We stay very connected by phone and FaceTime and then meet up when we can.”

“We’ll figure it out.”

I think the most difficult balance is for me to avoid overworking [with them gone], which is something I tend to do, and to make sure that even though we’re not all at home, we’re still making time for each other.”

“I’m excited for them because I love seeing who they’ve grown into and who they’re going to be and what kinds of marks they’re going to make on the world,” the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star said of her children’s teenage years.

I’m excited for them to go out and live their own lives.”

For her part, Sokoloff has three daughters with her husband, Alec Puro: Elliotte, Olive, and Harper.

The San Francisco native gave birth to her first two children in February 2012 and March 2015, respectively, before announcing in October 2021 that she was expecting a “surprise little lady.”

“We thought the baby phase of our lives was behind us,” the Practice alum exclusively told Us at the time.

“I’ll never forget telling our daughters.”

My older daughter sobbed uncontrollably — in the most ecstatic and blissful way!”

Harper arrived on the scene in February 2022.

Sokoloff captioned a cute Instagram picture, “Welcome to the world.”

“To say we’re all obsessed with Harper is an understatement. She decided to make her debut a little early on 2622.

My father, Howard, and Alec’s grandmother, Bebe, are her namesakes.

Her two guardians angels.

Elliotte and Olive, her older sisters, are smothering her in kisses, while mom and.

