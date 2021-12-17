Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, and Other Hallmark Channel Leading Ladies

Let’s hear it for the ladies! Over the years, the Hallmark Channel has evolved into a one-stop shop for holiday movies and lighthearted rom-coms, with many fans tuning in to see their favorite leading ladies.

Whether it’s Erin Krakow from When Calls the Heart or Candace Cameron Bure, the queen of Christmas herself, the network is full of talented women telling heartwarming stories.

Lacey Chabert in The Crossword Mysteries and Holly Robinson Peete in the Morning Show Mysteries films are two of Hallmark’s many mystery movie franchises led by strong women.

Cameron Bure, who has appeared in 10 Hallmark Channel holiday films as of 2021, spoke exclusively to Us Weekly in November 2021 about why she continues to work with the network.

“I make them because I enjoy making them.”

And I know that the people who watch them adore them, and they mean a lot to them,” the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star said at the time.

“I always try to make it the best I can, but last year I let the pressure [of being the Christmas queen]go.”

Her new perspective on filming holiday movies, particularly 2021’s The Christmas Contest, has made the work even more rewarding, according to the longtime Hallmark actress.

Cameron Bure continued, “It made making this one that much better because I just enjoyed it.”

“I’m also trying not to think about the other markers.”

Allow it to be what it is, and take pleasure in it.”

For her part, Chabert described the frantic shooting schedules that Hallmark Channel actors are accustomed to with each film, telling Us in October 2021 that they usually last 15 days.

“We were able to complete this project in a short amount of time.

The Mean Girls actress exclusively revealed, “We had a couple of six-day weeks, and then we did a shorter week,” referring to the production of her 2021 holiday film, Christmas at Castle Hart.

“It’s amazing how much can be packed into 15 days.

When everyone comes together and contributes their talents to make that happen, it’s a true collaboration.

“I’m constantly awestruck.”

Chabert is eager to return to work and film a sequel, despite the fact that the film only premiered during the holiday season of 2021.

“We need a royal wedding,” she said, before adding, “we need a royal wedding.”

A Guide to Hallmark Channel’s Leading Ladies: Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert and More