Candace Cameron Bure pays tribute to late Bob Saget with a new sweatshirt and reflects on “one of the hardest weeks” of her life following his funeral.

Candace Cameron Bure honors late Bob Saget with a new sweatshirt and recalls “one of the hardest weeks” of her life following his funeral.

I’m reminiscing about all the good times.

One week after Bob Saget’s death, Candace Cameron Bure is still leaning on fellow Full House alum Dave Coulier and his wife, Melissa Coulier.

On Monday, January 17, the 45-year-old actress wrote on Instagram, “This has been one of the hardest weeks of my life and yet, incredibly beautiful because of family and close friends.”

“It was a better day yesterday.

We took a walk, laughed, and talked about old times.”

Following Saget’s death, the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star thanked her former costar Dave, 62, and his wife, 38, for their continued support.

In honor of the late actor, she also wore a sweatshirt that said, “Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget.”

On January 9, Saget was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

He was 65 years old at the time.

The Full House cast quickly rallied around one another after learning of the actor’s death.

“I’m talking to you.

Cameron Bure wrote on Monday, “I think that’s all you’ll hear from me again,” referring to Dave and Melissa.

“I really like you.”

Don’t be irritated.”

On Sunday, January 16, the California native went on to explain why she was wearing the custom sweatshirt while out with Dave in Malibu, California.

“I believe it encapsulates everything perfectly.

She concluded by saying, “Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget,” noting that she had the garments made for Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, and the rest of her family.

Dave shared the same photo from their hangout with the Christmas Contest actress on Sunday, telling his Instagram followers that the twosome were “sharing a funny story, laughing and reminiscing about Bob,” and that the actress’ shirt “perfectly” encapsulated Saget’s impact.

From 1987 to 1995, Cameron Bure starred as DJ Tanner, the eldest Tanner sister, on Full House, alongside Dave (as Uncle Joey) and Saget (as father Danny Tanner).

Fuller House, a Netflix revival, reunited the trio in 2016 for a five-season run until 2020.

Members of the cast of the show, including John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Jodi Sweetin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, gathered for Saget’s funeral on Friday, January 15.

Before the group went to a celebration of life memorial, Stamos, 58, and Dave served as pallbearers during the service.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Candace Cameron Bure Honors Late Bob Saget With New Sweatshirt, Reflects on ‘1 of the Hardest Weeks’ of Her Life After His Funeral