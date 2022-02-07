Candace Cameron Bure Reveals (Exclusive) How the ‘Full House’ Family Mourned Bob Saget Together

The Full House cast will always have each other to hold onto no matter where they go or what they do.

The lyrics of the hit sitcom’s theme song have become even more poignant in the wake of Tanner patriarch Bob Saget’s untimely death in January at the age of 65.

Candace Cameron Bure, who portrayed Saget’s oldest TV daughter, DJ Tanner, told ET’s Lauren Zima, “It’s been a rough roller coaster.”

“It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly a month; I still can’t believe he’s gone.”

Bure said she’s “always waiting for him to text and chime in and make a joke” after the unexpected loss.

“I’m like, come on! When is this going to happen?” she exclaimed.

“And I know it won’t happen.”

Bure has found the most comfort in her relationships with Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, his daughters, friends, and their Full House family in the midst of her grief.

“We’ve all been in really close contact,” she said, “and that was strangely one of the most surreal weeks of my life…from the week he passed up until the funeral because we were all together every day practically 24 hours a day.”

“You know who your true friends and family are, and you know who shows up, and it means a lot to you, and you don’t want to lose that, so having that contact with everyone has been the most beneficial part of it…

We’re not the only ones who miss him.”

And, while they’ve always been close, Saget’s death has brought them closer.

“The relationships become even more precious the older we all get because you realize they could be gone tomorrow, so we’re texting even more, we’re talking even more, we’re hanging out even more,” Bure confirmed. “We’re texting even more, we’re talking even more, we’re hanging out even more.”

“You get to choose your friends,” the actress continued, “and when you have those really close friendships that are unconditional friendships, the love is always there.”

You must hold on to them because they are valuable and, in my opinion, extremely rare in life.

