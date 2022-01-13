Candace Cameron Bure Shares Photos of Bob Saget Hugging Her “Always” Candace Cameron Bure Shares Photos of Bob Saget Hugging Her “Always”

Bob Saget Hugs Candace Cameron Bure “Always”

Candace Cameron Bure reminisces about her happy times with Bob Saget.

On Wednesday, the 45-year-old actress used her Instagram Story to remember all the times her late Full House co-star hugged her.

Saget died in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

He had reached the age of 65 years.

“I give hugs all the time.”

Always,” Bure captioned the first of five photos of Saget hugging her and another person.

The rest of the images were captured on the set of Fuller House.

In two of the photos, Saget’s co-star Jodie Sweetin was seen hugging him as well.

“I don’t know what to say,” Bure wrote in response to Saget’s death in a tweet.

I’m at a loss for words.

“Bob was one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met,” she said.

“I had a strong attachment to him.”

“I adore you.”

“Thirty-five years wasn’t long enough,” Bure later wrote on Instagram.

She later added a longer tribute to her television father to her Facebook page.

“Oh, Bob, I’m sorry.

Why did you have to leave us so soon? We’re all family, but you were the glue that held us all together.

She wrote, “The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue.”

“You shaped my childhood, my adolescent years, and the rest of my adulthood.”

At such a young age, you taught me to feel deeply.

You were never ashamed or afraid to express your feelings, to cry, love, laugh, and say it out loud.”

“Since the day we met when I was 10 years old, we’ve always been so deeply connected,” Bure continued.

“You were not only like a father to me, but also one of my closest friends.”

This is the most excruciating pain I’ve ever known.

I’m in love with you, I’m in love with you, I’m in love with you.

You were well aware of this.

That was already obvious.

But I feel compelled to say it again.”

“I want one more hug,” Bure added.

After a long rant, I want one more text that says, “Oh, btw, it’s me Bob.”

I’d like to have one more laugh.

Another time I’d like to roll my eyes at you.

I want you to tell me to watch something, but then tell me that because of my faith, I shouldn’t.

