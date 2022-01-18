Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘Hug Like Bob Saget’ sweatshirts are being sold to raise money for scleroderma research.

Following Bob Saget’s death at the age of 65 earlier this month, Candace Cameron Bure took to Instagram to reveal that she and stylist Erin Nol had collaborated on a sweatshirt to raise funds for scleroderma research, a cause that the Full House star was passionate about.

Bure debuted the sweatshirt, which reads “Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget,” in a photo with Full House co-star Dave Coulier.

“It perfectly encapsulates everything.”

Bure wrote alongside the photo, “Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget,” before tagging Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, to reveal that she, too, had a sweatshirt made for her.

“I was just about to say, Candace, I want one!” Rizzo exclaimed.

“Thank you for everything; I adore you.”

Bure posted again shortly after, this time to announce that the sweatshirts, as well as T-shirts and hoodies, are for sale.

The proceeds will go entirely to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause Saget championed after his sister Gay died of the rare disease.

Saget was “always” giving her hugs, according to Bure, who shared photos of him doing so over the years.

“I don’t know what to say,” Bure wrote in response to Saget’s death in a tweet.

I am speechless.

Bob was one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever known.

I adored him.”

“I adore you so much.”

“Thirty-five years wasn’t long enough,” Bure later wrote on Instagram.

Later, she paid a more in-depth tribute to her TV father.

“I’d like one more hug.”

After a long rant, I’d like one more text that says, “Oh, btw, it’s me Bob.”

I’d like to have one more laugh.

One more time, I’d like to roll my eyes at you.

“I want you to tell me to watch something, but then tell me I shouldn’t because of my faith,” she wrote.

“You’ve always been so concerned about me and have always been so protective of me.

Everyone, in fact.

It was you who was in charge.

