Candace Renee Rice of Florida Shore announces her pregnancy and discusses the complications of “pre-term labor.”

Candace Renee Rice is sharing details about her pregnancy.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, the Florida Shore star took to Instagram.

23 to reveal that she is expecting her first child, a baby boy.

The soon-to-be mother also shared a series of maternity photos in which she flaunted her growing baby bump.

The MTV star, on the other hand, admitted that her pregnancy has not been easy.

Candace began her Instagram message by saying, “I didn’t want to post these yet, but unfortunately I went into pre-term labor at 24 weeks yesterday.”

Candace described her pregnancy as difficult, saying, “I lost 20 pounds in the first four months and was throwing up on average seven times a day.”

During that time, the 28-year-old reality star said she “could barely walk or move.”

She said she “couldn’t ask for [sic]better support system” with the help of her significant other and loved ones.

“Thank you most of all to my love who has been there for me through the worst HG imaginable,” Candace expressed gratitude, adding, “Thank you to all my friends who have called me, checked on me throughout this entire pregnancy.”

Mama and Papa Rice, thank you for always being there for me.”

Candace has been placed on “bed rest for the remainder of my pregnancy and will be in the hospital for the remainder of the year in isolation thanks to COVID,” according to Candace.

She went on to say, “I’m praying for a healthy son and speaking a miracle over my son’s life and health.”

“Calm down, mommies-to-be.

I don’t care what you think you need to do; the only thing you really need to do is relax and let that baby bake.”

Candace’s fans were ecstatic to learn of her pregnancy and sent her well wishes.

With a red heart emoji, Derynn Paige, another MTV star, said, “Congratulations!! Sending lots of love.”

