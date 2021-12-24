Candace Renee Rice of Florida Shore is in the hospital due to complications with her pregnancy.

Candace Renee Rice of Florida Shore is in the hospital due to pregnancy complications.

This was not the way she wanted to break the news.

Candace Renee Rice of Florida Shore has revealed she is expecting a child and is currently in the hospital.

“I didn’t want to post these just yet, but I went into preterm labor at 24 weeks yesterday.”

‘Dr.’

Tosha Muse, along with all of the wonderful doctors and nurses, has been doing everything possible to keep baby Maxwell Michael Hardy as long as possible in the womb.

“I appreciate all of my friends who have called and checked in on me throughout this pregnancy.

Mama and Papa Rice, thank you for always being there for me.”

Rice used the hashtag DJ Skar to tag her boyfriend on social media.

“Thank you most of all to my love who has been there for me through the worst HG possible (I lost 20 pounds in the first four months and was throwing up on average seven times a day), I could barely walk or move, and he was there for me every single day making sure I had what I needed all while working full-time,” she continued.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better support network.”

I’m praying for a healthy son, and I’m speaking a miracle over his life and health.”

Rice also stated that she will be unable to leave the hospital because she is “officially on bed rest for the remainder of my pregnancy.”

“This pregnancy has taken a toll on my active body,” she wrote.

“Thanks to COVID, I’ll be in the hospital for the rest of the year in isolation. Take it easy, mommy-to-bes.”

I don’t care what you think you need to do; the only thing you really need to do is relax and let that baby bake.”

“(hashtag)BoyMom,” the reality television personality added.

Nilsa Prowant, Rice’s costar who gave birth to a son with fiancé Gus Gazda in May, expressed her support in the comments section.

“Praying for you! Sending all my love! Baby Maxwell is already so loved,” Gray’s mother, who is 27 years old, wrote.

Nilsa Prowant, who has starred alongside Rice on Floribama Shore since the show's inception

