Candace Renee Rice of Florida Shore welcomes a baby boy at 24 weeks pregnant and asks for prayers as he remains in the NICU.

Candace Renee Rice of the FLORIBAMA Shore gave birth to a baby boy when she was about 24 weeks pregnant, and she asked for prayers as the baby remained in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Candace, 28, took to Instagram to share a picture of her “Christmas baby.”

Maxwell Michael Hardy, her son, had “arrived” at two a.m.

Maxwell appeared to be lying down on a blanket with his head wrapped in a white bandage in the photograph.

The Florida Shore star hoped to “take him home in a few months.”

She couldn’t wait to hold her “little man.”

“Please keep the development of baby Maxwell in your family prayers today as you gather with family and friends,” Candace captioned the photo.

The reality star recently flaunted her baby belly while posing topless with DJ Skar, also known as Denzel Hardy, on social media.

DJ Skar had his hand around her womb, giving her a huge smile.

She revealed she was in preterm labor in the caption.

“Dr.

Tosha Muse, along with all of the wonderful doctors and nurses, has been doing everything possible to keep baby Maxwell Michael Hardy as long as possible in the womb.

“It’s way too early for him to enter,” the TV personality said.

“Now I’m officially on bed rest for the rest of my pregnancy and will be in the hospital in isolation for the rest of the year thanks to COVID,” she continued.

The MTV star has been dubbed “the group’s big sister.”

The TV star had been hard at work expanding her all-natural skincare line, Yaaganix, during the previous season.

“From the Gulf Coast to the Montana wilderness, roommates Jeremiah, Codi, Aimee, Kirk, Nilsa, Candace, and Gus set out on vacation to have a good time and stir up southern-fried shenanigans,” according to the season description.

“Following an explosive summer in St. Louis,” the latest season of the reality show began.

According to the showrunners, “Pete Beach” is in Florida.

Due to coronavirus-related changes, the season had “limited access to the outside world at their remote location, the group is forced to confront the wounds of last summer head-on,” according to the producers.

“During these trying times, the crew needs each other more than ever, but like all families, there’s always something brewing beneath the surface, and the crew’s bonds of friendship will be tested like never before,” the statement concluded.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.