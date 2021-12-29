Candiace Dillard claims that her mother and Chris Bassett reconnected on the Real Housewives of Orange County over the holidays.

Candiace Dillard, star of the Real Housewives of Potomac, and her mother Dorothy didn’t get along after season 6.

Her mother made hurtful remarks about her son-in-law during the music video shoot, and the couple drew a line.

Dillard did mention, however, that her mother and husband reconnected for Thanksgiving a month after the reunion.

Candiace Dillard’s singing career was featured in the sixth season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, which followed her as she filmed a music video for her single “Drive Back.”

Dillard’s mother, Dorothy, made several comments to the other women about her son-in-law managing her daughter while the cast members, with the exception of Ashley Darby, attended her shoot.

Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant claimed that the Bassetts’ interaction at Season 6 Dinner made them feel ‘uncomfortable.’

During the reunion, Dillard admitted that the remarks hurt Chris Bassett’s feelings and that they hadn’t communicated.

The two reportedly reconciled a month after filming the reunion.

Dillard revealed that her mother and husband celebrated Thanksgiving together in 2021.

Despite the fact that she claimed her mother did not call them ahead of time as was preferred, she claimed her mother eventually apologized.

Dillard claimed the two have improved their relationship because her husband does not want to keep the drama with her mother going.

The other ladies assisted Dillard with her music video shoot and appeared in the video as extras in episode 19.

While they waited, newcomer Mia Thornton inquired of Dillard’s mother about the “husbandger.”

Dorothy admitted she had no idea and expressed her true feelings about their business partnership.

Thornton then told Dillard’s mother about her failed attempt at the same setup and inquired if Bassett was paid, to which Dillard’s mother replied that she didn’t believe so.

After the season, Dillard admitted that her mother’s remarks rubbed her husband and his family the wrong way at the reunion, noting that things weren’t the same between them.

The other cast members urged Dillard to stand up to her mother for her husband, as she appeared to be more offended by Thornton’s comments.

The RHOP star, on the other hand, claimed she was attempting to draw a line.

They didn’t speak for a long time, according to her.

