Candiace Dillard clarifies Chris Bassett’s annoyance with Nicki Minaj’s questions during the reunion on ‘RHOP.’

Chris Bassett’s frustration with Nicki Minaj’s questions during the reunion was clarified by Candiace Dillard.

During Part 4 of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 6 reunion, Nicki Minaj, a rapper and guest host, sat in Andy Cohen’s chair to question the ladies.

Candiace Dillard was interviewed about her budding music career, and she was encouraged to sing her single “Drive Back” acapella on the spot.

After some hesitation, Dillard went ahead and did it, impressing the other cast members as well as Minaj, who joined in the dance.

Dillard’s husband, Chris Bassett, admitted during a break that he didn’t agree with Minaj’s line of questioning.

During an interview with Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, the singer and reality star expressed his dissatisfaction and hesitation.

During the final part of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion for its sixth season, guest host and rapper Nicki Minaj grilled the ladies.

Candiace Dillard was questioned about how her mother’s comments strained her relationship with her husband, and she was advised to set boundaries with her mother.

The trailer for the FOUR-PART RHOP Reunion with Nicki Minaj is now available! pic.twitter.comFSKQoFZ7Mi

Ashley Darby and Candiace Dillard Called an ‘Unlikely Truce’ Off Camera on ‘RHOP’ Season 6

Minaj also inquired about Dillard’s budding singing career, including how her album fared on the Billboard charts, and asked her to perform an acapella song live.

The rapper asked her to belt out her song “Drive Back,” which was featured in the show’s music video, but she declined.

After a lot of encouragement from Minaj and the rest of the cast, Dillard finally sang it, much to everyone’s delight.

Dillard’s husband, Chris Bassett, did not appreciate the rapper’s co-sign, despite the fact that he gave her his blessing.

Dillard noticed Bassett’s irritation while on a bathroom break.

He walked on stage irritated and told his wife he didn’t like Minaj’s questions right away.

She inquired as to what “exactly” irritated him, and he briefly stated that he didn’t like the guest host’s questioning style.

Dillard explained that it didn’t bother her because she believed Minaj interrogated the rest of the cast as well.

The 4-part (hashtag)RHOP Reunion is looking like a Pink Sunday with Queen @NickiMinaj taking over! Part 1 will air on November 7th! pic.twitter.comSrAH0ReaNR

Andy Cohen approached Dillard and congratulated her, assuring Bassett that the moment was for her.

Furthermore, Gizelle Bryant attempted to…

