Candice Swanepoel flaunts her incredible figure in a bikini made out of fishing nets.

Candice Swanepoel, a beach fan, stands out because her bikini is made from old fishing nets.

The South African supermodel is helping the environment by launching an eco-friendly swimwear line for her Tropic of C label.

The 33-year-old’s cozzies are made entirely of recycled materials like nets, fabric scraps, and industrial plastics rescued from landfills and the oceans.

We believe that going green is always beneficial to the sea.

She wore the brand’s holiday lingerie in October.

A glistening garter belt and hold-ups were included in one set.

In 2010, the Victoria’s Secret Angel became a blonde beauty.

She was named the seventh highest-paid model in 2018, earning £5.6 million.

