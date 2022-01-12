Who are Candis and Andy Meredith?

Candis and Andy Meredith are who they say they are.

Home Work, a home improvement show hosted by CANDIS and Andy Meredith, was canceled by Magnolia Network on Friday.

The show premiered on January 5, but the network canceled it two days later.

Candis Meredith and her husband Andy Meredith are the co-founders of Old Home Love and the co-founders and COOs of Home Love Network.

She received her bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Utah State University, with a focus on design, mathematics, and Spanish.

She’d been flipping houses since she was 16 years old.

Candis was previously married, though her ex-husband’s identity has not been revealed.

She had three sons from her previous marriage and one daughter with Andy.

Andy Meredith began his career in the corporate world, working for HP for 11 years as an enterprise-managed sales consultant, before leaving to found Old Home Love in 2013.

“Old Home Love is the company my wife and I founded for our work with historic homes,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

We buy and restore these incredible properties, selling some and keeping others as rentals.”

Andy joined Home Love Network as chief marketing officer in January 2016.

Andy is from Utah, and he has a sister named Jileena Meredith. His parents are Lee and Maurine Meredith.

In 2015, the couple had a show called Old Home Love on HGTV and DIY that followed their renovations on old houses.

According to People, the Merediths published their first book, Old Home Love, in 2017 and then went on to build their own brand on social media, where they showcased their various initiatives on a regular basis.

They released the Traveling Home Youtube series in 2018, which followed them as they helped Garrett and Jessica Gee of the Bucket List Family renovate an 80-year-old beach house in Hawaii into their permanent home.

Several families featured on Andy and Candis’ new show Home Work, which is part of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new Magnolia Network’s inaugural lineup, have come forward with extremely concerning allegations leveled against the show’s producers in the last week.

They claim phony promises, financial chaos, and dangerous working conditions at their own home renovations, which were all filmed for the show.

In an October 2021 interview with People, Candis and Andy said that a direct message from Joanna Gaines in 2018 changed their lives.

Joanna had previously contacted the Merediths via Instagram to express her appreciation for their work on the Gees’ home, but this time…

