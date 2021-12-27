Candy Palmater, the star of the Trailer Park Boys, has died unexpectedly at the age of 53.

Candy Palmater, the star of the Trailer Park Boys, has died suddenly at the age of 53.

TRAILER Candy Palmater, the beloved actress from Park Boys, died “suddenly” on Christmas Day, as the comedian’s wife pays tribute to her.

Denise Tompkins, Palmater’s wife, announced her death in an Instagram post on Sunday, writing: “I have few words.”

Candy passed away unexpectedly at home today.”

“A great glowing spirit left our world today,” Tompkin captioned an image.

