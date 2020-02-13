Cape Dresses Rule the Red Carpet at the 2020 Oscars

It’s the most glamorous time of the year!

The 2020 Oscars have officially commenced, with Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars flocking to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. Of course, the fashion was on point with so many glitzy dresses and statement-making tuxedos hitting the red carpet on Sunday night.

If anything, these designs were worthy of their own awards.

And while celebrities dazzled in black lace designs and flamingo pink numbers, there was an even more unexpected trend that flooded the red carpet: cape dresses.

No cape dress was alike either.

Natalie Portman turned her piece into a literal fashion statement. The Oscar winner lit up the room with her black and gold Dior dress, that featured intricate embroidery and peek-a-boo material. However, it was her long, dramatic cape that stole the show, because riddled with meaning.

The last names of eight female directors, who were snubbed in the Best Director category this year, were stitched in gold. Those etched in the cape were Lorene Scafaria, Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwig, Mati Diop, Marielle Heller, Melina Matsoukas, Alma Har’el, and Céline Sciamma.

Brie Larson literally dazzled onto the red carpet with a glitzy pink gown by Celine. It featured an explosion of jewels, a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. All in all, it was a sight to see. Moreover, Salma Hayek was a vision in white in a custom Gucci dress that had a small but striking cape on one sleeve.

We’re only scratching the surface here, to see all of the fabulous and fierce cape dresses at tonight’s ceremony, keep scrolling through our gallery below!

Awards season may be coming to a close after the ceremony, but at least it’s been a night to remember! For all the latest updates on tonight’s coverage, read all about it, here!