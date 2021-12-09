Captain Carter Series Is Teased by Marvel

From Marvel’s What If…? animated series, Peggy Carter’s Captain America-inspired Captain Carter could be the star of a new series next spring.

Captain Carter’s red, white, and blue Union Jack shield from the first Marvel Studios animated series for Disney(plus) was featured in a piece of artwork released by Marvel Comics.

The logline “Reporting For Duty This March…” is the only other piece of information provided.

While the publisher could be hinting at a project starring Captain Britain (X-Men’s Betsy Braddock), the more likely scenario is that Marvel will use the momentum of What If…? and the multiverse to launch a new series featuring the Peggy Carter variant.

Captain Carter made her first appearance in the Marvel Puzzle Quest video game before fighting her way into Saladin Ahmed and Javier Rodriguez’s Exiles (hashtag)3.

Captain Carter, who joined T’Challa Star-Lord, Party Thor, Doctor Strange Supreme, Killmonger, Black Widow, and Gamora to form the Guardians of the Multiverse, quickly became a fan favorite variant hero, similar to Spider-GwenGhost-Spider.

Peggy Carter was voiced by Hayley Atwell, who played her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Carter will appear in the second season of What If…?, as well as any future work, according to Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum.

“We realized early on in development as we were getting AC [Bradley’s] scripts and looking at the arc of the series that there was going to be a character who bubbled up and became more important,” Winderbaum said.

“Not more important than the others, but I had a strong relationship with The Watcher, who is our series’ driving force, Captain Carter.”

Captain Carter and the Season 2 plans were also discussed by Winderbaum.

“And we realized as we started developing the second season that Captain Carter was going to be the character we’d come back to in every season and continue that adventure,” the producer explained.

“Obviously, we’re telling a story on a massive multiversal canvas, so you never know who’ll appear where or when.”

It’s primarily an anthology, but there are always opportunities to make amusing connections.”

On Friday, December 10th, more information about Marvel’s Captain Carter teaser will be released.

