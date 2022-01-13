Captain Lee Expresses Shock Over the Season on ‘Below Deck’ – ‘She Didn’t Just Say That Did She?’

Captain Lee Expresses Surprise Over the Season on ‘Below Deck’ – ‘She Didn’t Just Say That Did She?’

The season of Below Deck had Captain Lee Rosbach’s jaw on the floor, he said.

And he said he’s watching it in real time and is still stunned by what’s going on.

While Rosbach didn’t go into detail about the season, he did say that he isn’t aware of the “below deck” drama.

Rosbach, as well as Captain Glenn Shephard of Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Captain Sandy Yawn of Below Deck Mediterranean, have previously stated that they do not have details of crew drama during the season.

This year will be no different, according to Rosbach.

While Rosbach did not mention the season’s big storyline – Heather Chase repeating the N-word during a drunken night out – he did express surprise at how the season ended.

During a discussion on The Morning Show, he stated, “I’ll tell you what, I’m as surprised as anybody.”

“I’m watching it and I’m like, ‘I’m pulling my glasses off,'” she says.

‘Did I see that right?’ he’ll ask.

“Or I’ll hear something and think to myself, ‘No, she didn’t just say that, did she?'” he added.

“However, I’m excited about what’s to come.”

I see it at the same time as you.

I’m not privy to everything that happens in the galley while I’m up in the wheelhouse, even though I lived through it.”

In a few of his weekly blogs, Rosbach stated that he would not allow the use of the N-word on his boat.

And if he’d known, he’d have taken action right away.

“This has certainly devolved into something I didn’t see coming this season,” he wrote in a December blog, “but like I always do with the elephant in the room, let’s face this head on.”

And then it’s 2022, and the season is more than halfway over.

This week has been full of unpacking.

“Some words used in this week’s episode disgusted me so much that I will not repeat them; I find them despicable,” he added.

“The word I overheard was…

