Captain Lee of Below Deck Recovers From Surgery – ‘This Will Pass’

Captain Lee of Below Deck Recovers From Surgery – ‘This, Too, Shall Pass.’

Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach is recovering from spinal stenosis surgery.

Rosbach, who usually provides commentary during Below Deck episodes, was hospitalized this week and shared that he is still recovering.

After having routine heart surgery, he arrived late to the season.

“I was born with AFib, which is when your heart goes into an irregular heartbeat at random,” Rosbach explained when he boarded the boat.

“They admitted me to the hospital and burned off the troublesome parts of my heart.”

Fans were curious about Rosbach’s whereabouts this week, after he revealed he had surgery.

When a fan questioned him about the latest episode of Below Deck, he responded on Twitter, “I’ve been in a hospital bed all week recovering from a serious spinal surgery.”

After the Below Deck episode aired, Rosbach hinted that he was suffering from a medical problem.

“Ok peeps, have a very busy day tomorrow, thank you so much for tuning in tonight, and to anyone I missed, I’ll catch up with you on the flip side.”

In the morning, I have an appointment with a doctor.

“All is well, and fair winds and following seas,” he wrote on Twitter.

He also stated that he was recovering and that he was beginning to feel better.

“I’m fine, Cindy B,” he replied to a fan who inquired about his well-being.

“I’m just trying to get through it and get it over with.”

The operation, according to the doctor, went extremely well.

Because of my medications, I’m a little groggy.

But it’ll be over soon.”

“Spinal stenosis is a narrowing of the spaces within your spine that can put pressure on the nerves that travel through the spine,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

The lower back and neck are the most common locations for spinal stenosis.”

Leah and I send you gentle hugs and wish you a speedy and uneventful recovery.

Please join us in sending positive thoughts to Capt Lee and Mary Anne as they recover from their illness. pic.twitter.comlKHgw4wknF

Mr. ‘And Just Like That…’ says Captain Sandy below deck.

(Exclusive): Big’s Heart Attack Hits Home

Numbness and tingling are common symptoms of this condition, which is caused by “wear-and-tear changes in the spine related to osteoarthritis.”

Neck pain and even balance problems are also common….

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Wishing you a speedy and uneventful recovery! Gentle hugs from from Leah and me. Join us in sending Capt Lee and Mary Anne good thoughts as he get back to feeling better! pic.twitter.com/lKHgw4wknF — Captain Sandy ⚓ (@CaptSandyYawn) December 15, 2021