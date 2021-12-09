Captain Lee tells Eddie Lucas to calm down – ‘You Being Rattled Was Becoming Contagious’ on ‘Below Deck.’

Captain Lee Rosbach was not pleased when he saw first officer Eddie Lucas lose his cool on Below Deck, and he advised him to calm down.

When the crew fumbled deploying the slide, Lucas became agitated as one error led to another.

Lucas became enraged as the crew stumbled and didn’t move quickly enough, and he was clearly steaming on deck.

Later, Rosbach summoned Lucas to the wheelhouse, where he revealed that it was his job to come down on the crew.

When it came to tearing someone’s head off, Rosbach told Lucas that it was his job.

In his blog, he echoed these sentiments.

“I’m not sure why you were having trouble changing the time, but give yourself some time to adjust,” Rosbach wrote on his blog.

“We make a better first impression on our guests, we get more tips, and everyone is happy.”

Your team isn’t communicating with one another.

The slide operation isn’t as difficult as they make it appear.

It didn’t help that you lost your cool.

And I’m in charge when I’m out there with my radio in hand, talking to people.”

“Everyone else should listen instead of speaking.”

When you lose it, you don’t help anyone and only make things worse, which is why I summoned you to the wheelhouse to calm down.

It was becoming contagious for you to be rattled.

It was watching your crew screw up that pushed you over the edge, not me trying to fix it.

When your emotions are in check, you perform much better.”

“I wasn’t telling you how badly you screwed up the slide deployment; I was telling you how to fix it,” he added.

“It’s something we’ll take care of.”

When Lucas was the bosun on Below Deck Season 2, the superyacht slide was described as “five hours of pain and suffering.”

When he returned for Season 8 of Below Deck, he made it clear that he despised the slide and has yet to fall in love with the large, awkward rubber contraption.

He confessed in a Below Deck Season 2 confessional, “The water slide… it weighs like 700 pounds.”

“It’s enormous,” she says, adding, “the water slide is five hours of agony.”

For a brief guest appearance…

