Captain Lee Won’t Tolerate the N-Word Said on His Boat – ‘It Isn’t Acceptable, Ever,’ he says.

Captain Lee Rosbach of Below Deck has made it clear that the N-word and other racial slurs will not be tolerated on his ship.

Heather Chase, the chief stew, said the N-word again after deckhand Rayna Lindsey said it during a drunken night out with the crew.

Lindsey calmly explained to Chase why she should never say that word.

While Rosbach was not present at the time of the exchange, he witnessed it and posted a statement on his blog about it.

Rosbach expressed his surprise at what happened during the crew night out, just like the viewers of Below Deck.

Rosbach addressed the incident while recovering from spinal surgery, saying he has a zero-tolerance policy for such behavior.

“Some words used in this week’s episode truly disgusted me, and I will not repeat them,” he wrote.

“I think they’re a bunch of jerks.

On this week’s episode, I overheard a word that I will not tolerate in any way on my boat.

I have no intention of doing so in the future.

I wish I had known about it sooner so that swift action could have been taken, but let me be clear: it is never acceptable.”

He then went into detail about the issues that the crew had during the charter, including the issues with the deck team.

“You can have fun,” he added to Chase, “but sometimes too much fun can cause issues as we learn.”

Lindsey explained to Chase why she should never say the N-word in a gentle and calm manner, and Chase quickly left the room.

She apologized on Instagram after appearing embarrassed and upset.

“I’m sorry for the pain my ignorance caused Rayna in tonight’s episode,” she wrote on Instagram shortly after the episode aired.

“Although I apologized to Rayna several times throughout the season, I cannot express how sorry I am.”

“I’ve learned how my words and actions affect others over the past nine months since this episode was filmed, and I vow to do better in the future.”

Chase was blasted by fans and Lindsey.

