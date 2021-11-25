Captain Lee’s Thanksgiving Message to Carl Radke From ‘Summer House’ – ‘Stay Strong’ ‘Below Deck’: Captain Lee’s Thanksgiving Message to Carl Radke From ‘Summer House’ – ‘Stay Strong’

On what will most likely be a painful Thanksgiving for both men, Captain Lee Rosbach of Below Deck sent a sweet message to Carl Radke of Summer House.

“And to my friend Carl, stay strong, very proud of you,” Rosbach wrote in his weekly roundup, which also included a message to fans for Thanksgiving.

Curtis Radke, Radke’s brother, died of an accidental drug overdose in the summer of 2020.

Joshua Rosbach, Rosbach’s son, died of an accidental overdose as well.

In July 2019, Rosbach discovered his son dead in his apartment.

Rosbach’s weekly blog came to a close with a message about the difficulties some families face during the holidays.

He wrote, “To the entire Below Deck family.”

“Have the most wonderful Thanksgiving imaginable.”

Remember the empty seats at the table, but be grateful for what you do have, because we all have so much if we take the time to slow down and look around and see how blessed we are, and learn to appreciate what we do have rather than always what we don’t.”

He wrote a note to Radke at the end of his blog.

“And to my friend Carl, keep going strong; I’m proud of you.”

“All the best to you, peeps, and may the winds and seas be with you.”

This isn’t the first time Rosbach has expressed his gratitude to Radke.

During the Summer House reunion, Lindsay Hubbard, a Summer House cast member and Radke’s close friend, revealed that Rosbach reached out to Radke after his brother’s death.

Radke was newly sober and struggling at the time.

Captain Lee chuckles as he considers one crew member with whom he would not work.

Later, Radke revealed what Rosbach had said to him in support of his sobriety.

“I’ll never forget you telling me, ‘You can’t go wrong doing the right thing,'” Radke tweeted. “It may not be comfortable or easy, but it’s still the right thing to do, and doing the right thing is what will make you the most comfortable with the man in the mirror.”

Radke declined to appear in the spinoff series Winter House in order to concentrate on his sobriety.

Radke recently updated his fans on his November progress.

“I took a solo trip to Tulum a month ago and spent a couple days focusing on myself and recharging,” he wrote on Instagram.

