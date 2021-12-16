Captain Mark Howard’s Cause of Death on ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ is revealed by the medical examiner.

Medical Examiner Reveals Captain Mark Howard’s Cause of Death from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’

The cause of death of Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Mark Howard has been revealed.

According to a medical examiner report obtained by E! News on Monday, the Bravo star died at the age of 65 from hypertensive cardiovascular disease, with chronic alcoholism as a contributing factor.

It was determined that he died in a natural way.

When the news of Howard’s death on October 1st broke, fans of Below Deck Med wept.

In 2016, Howard helmed the Ionian Princess and appeared in Season 1 of the Bravo spinoff Below Deck, which would launch another successful Bravo show.

In a statement at the time, Bravo stated that he would “forever be a part of the Bravo family.”

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to Captain Mark Howard’s family and friends,” the statement said.

“As the captain of the first season of Below Deck Med, he will be remembered for his many contributions and mentorship and will forever be a part of the Bravo family,” says the statement.

Many members of the Below Deck family also paid tribute to Howard, with one former co-star writing alongside photos from her time on the show, “RIP Captain Mark Howard.”

“Rest In Peace, my friend,” Hannah Ferrier added.

You were an excellent captain, friend, and coworker.

The gentleman is always present.

“You will be sorely missed.”

Julia d’Albert Pusey, who worked with Howard on the Ionian Princess crew during the first season of Below Deck Med, reflected on her time with him.

“Where did the time go?! This was in 2016!”

“Today has made me realize that you can’t take life for granted,” she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a crew photo at the time.

“I’m still reeling from Captain Mark’s death!”

Following Howard’s departure from the show, Captain Sandy Yawn, who would go on to become the captain of Below Deck Med, paid tribute to her predecessor.

“This is heartbreaking news.

When I first met him, I was struck by his kindness.

When she heard the news, she tweeted “Godspeed Captain Mark” along with a broken heart emoji.

