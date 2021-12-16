Captain Sandy says Mr. ‘And Just Like That…’

Mr.

Captain Sandy Yawn of BelowDeck Mediterranean had a heart attack after watching the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That…

The major difference, aside from the fact that Sex and the City is a work of fiction, is that Yawn lived to tell her story about how fitness saved her life.

However, she and her girlfriend, Leah Shafer, are Sex and the City fans who were taken aback by the first episode.

About Mr., she said, “I think that’s tough.”

Big’s fate was sealed.

“I understand why people are irritated.

And that isn’t something to be joking about.”

Yawn stated that the first episode of And Just Like That… spoke to her.

“Yeah, you know, honestly, yes,” she said when asked how the storyline affected her.

“You know I had a heart attack,” he says.

“People do have heart attacks,” she continued, “but it’s not because they’re riding a bike.”

“It’s because we don’t get checked, right?”

In retrospect, I believe I would have died of a heart attack if I hadn’t been doing that.

Thankfully, my heart attack was caused by uncontrolled high blood pressure.”

Yawn sought medical help and attributes her youthful vitality to her healthy and active lifestyle.

“We’re going skiing,” she said, referring to a planned trip she and Shafer are planning.

“We snowboard and are very active,” says the group.

This morning, I worked out downstairs.

As a result, when you reach your 50s, everything changes and you begin to truly live.”

At the age of 49, Yawn had a heart attack while attending a Soul Cycle class, she revealed.

She told a local South Florida NBC station, “I was in Soul Cycle in the middle of Beverly Hills, I was on my bike, I felt the pain, and I realized, ‘Hey, this is actually happening to me.”

“I didn’t want to bother the class because I was a woman.”

Warning: this is a non-spoiler.

@OnePelotonpic.twitter.comLXlWMTPmtN @OnePelotonpic.twitter.comLXlWMTPmtN

He’s Alive Thanks to Peloton – and Ryan Reynolds Delivers the ‘Unspoiler’

“So I got off my bike and went outside,” she explained.

“I was going to walk to my car, but I was unable to do so.”

So I sat down and dialed Uber’s number.

I didn’t do anything…

