Captain Sean Has a Brilliant Idea for a ‘Below Deck’ Series that Could Address Climate Change

Captain Sean Meagher, who briefly replaced Captain Lee Rosbach on Below Deck, wants to use the show as a springboard to raise climate change awareness – and hopefully action.

Below Deck’s “episode and a half” was a hit with Meagher.

However, he sees how a similar show could be spun off into a show that is more beneficial to society.

The Highest Latitude, an award-winning documentary, featured Meagher.

The story revolved around a yacht owner who embarked on an arctic adventure with his ship, Latitude.

Meagher and his crew encountered environmental marvels while captaining the ship Latitude, which he believes could be spun off into a new series.

Other production companies have approached Meagher about a new Below Deck concept, he said.

He envisions a show in which wealthy charter guests are taken on an environmental adventure in order to awaken their minds and influence.

“And what I want to do is something like an adventure show or something in the Arctic,” Meagher said on the Down with Jason! podcast.

“Is to take these same people, these rich, affluent people, and charter these vessels to environmentally sensitive areas.”

He continued, “And show them polar bears.”

“I believe we did something similar in The Highest Latitude.”

And we did it in a genuine, unobtrusive manner.

We were unable to force it down anyone’s throat.

This is a dead polar bear, according to us.

Polar bears require sea ice, so we left it at that.” Viewers could, for example, see how sea ice is evaporating in the footage.

He hopes that not only the guests, but also the viewers, will be affected.

He stated, “And that’s what I want to do.”

“We can then take these people there and forever change them.”

And if you can come as a TV guest, you’ll be forever changed.”

Meagher understands how providing the ideal guest experience allows guests to immerse themselves in new experiences.

He told a story about how he gave a charter guest a fun, relaxing experience, which allowed him to reflect and come up with a solution that prevented massive layoffs at his company.

He remembered the guest being aloof and sullen, so he approached him.

“We’ve been on the boat for about two days.

I posed the question…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.