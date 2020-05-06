Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Break Up After Almost 2 Years Together

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have called it quits.

E! News has learned that Cara and Ashley have split and that Cara is enjoying being single and spending time with great friends in quarantine.

It’s been almost two years since the stars started dating, and one year since they went public with their relationship. In June 2019, Cara posted a video of her and the Pretty Little Liars alum having a steamy make out session.

In an interview at the TrevorLIVE Gala that same month, Cara told E! News the special reason behind why she decided to go public with their romance. For one, the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and it was also the first anniversary of her relationship the actress.

“I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know,” she shared. “It’s been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?”

“They are living together and they have been for a little awhile,” a source previously told E! News of their relationship. “This is Cara’s first real home in L.A. and they are really enjoying this time together. Ashley has never been in a relationship like this and is happier than she has ever been.”

“It’s a different type of relationship with a lot of understanding, support and loving communication,” the insider shared. “They just do normal things like get coffee, walk the dog or go to the movies. They like to stay home together a lot and just chill. They are very sweet and loving together. They are always doing simple nice things for each other and it all comes very easy and naturally. They are committed to one another and very much in love.”

Since their split, it appears that Ashley and Cara have taken down photos of each other on social media.