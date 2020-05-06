Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Split: Look Back at Their Romance

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson may have gone their separate ways, but the former loves will forever remain one of our favorite couples.

On May 6, E! News learned that the British model and Pretty Little Liars alum had called in quits after almost two years together. After finally confirming their relationship in June 2019 with a steamy post dedicated to Benson, Delevingne told E! News why it was the perfect time to go public with their romance.

“I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know,” she shared at the TrevorLIVE Gala that same month. “It’s been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?

Then, the Looking for Alaska star gushed over Benson at the Girl up #GirlHero Awards with E! News, saying, “It’s so nice to have someone in my life that supports me so much and loves me and I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”

An insider close to Delevingne and Benson weighed in on the secret behind their lasting love, crediting their deep commitment to one another with creating a relationship that neither star had experienced before.

“It’s a different type of relationship with a lot of understanding, support and loving communication, the source told E! News. “They just do normal things like get coffee, walk the dog or go to the movies. They like to stay home together a lot and just chill. They are very sweet and loving together. They are always doing simple nice things for each other and it all comes very easy and naturally.” The insider also added, “They are committed to one another and very much in love.”

From sparking romance rumors and going public to sharing steamy pictures and gushing over each other on the red carpet, relive Delevingne and Benson’s relationship milestones below: