Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez get matching rose tattoos that look a lot like Justin Bieber’s ink.

Selena Gomez recently revealed a new tattoo, and it turns out that her pal Cara Delevingne got one too! The two celebrities’ tattoos are strikingly similar to Gomez’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s.

Cara Delevingne shows off a matching rose tattoo she got with her close friend Selena Gomez https:t.corrMw31ZSLL

Famous tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy, 29, shared a photo of ink he recently did for Selena Gomez on Instagram.

Bang Bang has 2.5 million Instagram followers and has “tattooed Rihanna in the tropics, LeBron James in his basement, Cara Delevingne on a roof, Katy Perry in Stockholm’s Abba Museum, and Justin Bieber on a plane at 30,000 feet,” according to his website.

In the photo, Gomez is seen from behind, wearing a black fur coat backwards to show off her tattoos without exposing too much skin.

Her short hair is parted slightly, revealing a large new tattoo of a watercolor rose that appears to be dripping down her back from the Wizards of Waverly Placestar’s neck.

“Watercolor on @selenagomez Thank you for always being wonderful,” Bang Bang wrote as the caption for the photo.

The artist revealed that he did a matching tattoo for Gomez’s famous friend, model and actor Cara Delevingne, in a separate Instagram post the same day he showed a photo of her ink.

To show off her watercolor rose, Delevingne poses topless with one arm covering her breasts in the video.

Despite the fact that her ink is nearly identical to Gomez’s, the Suicide Squad actress chose to have hers placed on her right ribcage rather than her back.

Bang Bang admits in the caption that these are the first two watercolor tattoos he’s ever done.

He wrote, “Matching for @caradelevingne.”

“I had a lot of fun making these tattoos— thanks for always believing in me, Cara, and fyi, I didn’t tell them until the very end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever.”

Selena Gomez thinks her ex-boyfriends think she’s ‘crazy’ because of her new rose tattoo (hashtag)JustinBieber(hashtag)SelenaGomez – https:t.coO5Ym6DE4Fb

Cara Delevingne poses topless to show off matching rose tattoo she got with close friend Selena Gomez https://t.co/rrMw31ZSLL — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 30, 2021