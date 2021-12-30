Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez Get Rose Tattoos That Match

Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez both have rose tattoos that match.

Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez have matching tattoos.

The watercolor rose tattoo was shared by friends and upcoming Only Murders in the Building co-stars.

Gomez’s stunning ink, which he drew on her back, was first shared by tattoo artist Bang Bang.

He wrote on Tuesday, alongside a photo of the art, “Watercolor on @selenagomez Thank you for always being wonderful.”

Bang Bang revealed the next day that he had tattooed the same watercolor rose on the 29-year-old model.

“Matching for @caradelevingne I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara,” the tattoo artist expressed his gratitude.

“fyi, I didn’t tell them until the very end that these were my very first watercolor tattoos.”

Gomez has had previous tattoos done at Bang Bang, including a small cross on her collarbone that she got in April.

At the time, the owner of Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City told ET that he has done about eight to ten tattoos for Gomez that are “hidden throughout her body,” including a “rare” neck tattoo and a back tattoo with an Arabic phrase.

Meanwhile, Gomez and Delevingne will co-star in the second season of Hulu’s dramedy, which also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The model was cast as a series regular earlier this month, according to ET, and will play Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes entangled in the mystery.

This isn’t Delevingne’s first matching tattoo.

She and Kaia Gerber both got matching tattoos in August.

In a birthday tribute to the Carnival Row star, Gerber flaunted their tattoos, which included the word “solemate” tattooed on their inner soles.

