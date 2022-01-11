Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez’s matching rose tattoos have a special meaning for them.

Selena Gomez explains the meaning of her matching rose tattoos with Cara Delevingne.

Last year, Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne got matching tattoos that mean a lot to them.

The co-stars of the upcoming Only Murders in the Building got the same watercolor rose tattoo.

On Live With Kelly and Ryan, Gomez explained, “It means a couple of different things,” referring to Delevingne as one of her “best friends.”

She continued, “She calls me Rosebud, so it’s a nickname, and I’ve always wanted a rose, and now I have one, and I love it.”

Gomez also revealed that she and several “people who’ve left a significant mark on my life” have matching tattoos, including her mother, Mandy Teefey, and frequent collaborator Julia Michaels.

Bang Bang, a tattoo artist who drew on Gomez’s back, was the first to show off her stunning ink.

In December, he shared a photo of the artwork with the caption, “Watercolor on @selenagomez Thank you for always being wonderful.”

Bang Bang also revealed that he tattooed Delevingne, 29, with the same watercolor rose.

“Matching for @caradelevingne I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara,” the tattoo artist wrote on Instagram.

“FYI, I didn’t tell them until the very end that these were my very first watercolor tattoos.”

Gomez has had previous tattoos done at Bang Bang, including a small cross on her collarbone from April.

At the time, the owner of Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City told ET that he has done about eight to ten tattoos for Gomez that are “hidden throughout her body,” including a “rare” neck tattoo and a back tattoo with an Arabic phrase.

Meanwhile, Gomez and Delevingne will star alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in the second season of Hulu’s dramedy Only Murderers in the Building.

ET reported earlier this month that the model-actress has been cast as a series regular and will play Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes entangled in the mystery.

This isn’t Delevingne’s first matching tattoo, either.

She and Kaia Gerber both got matching tattoos in August.

In a birthday tribute to the Carnival Row, Gerber flaunted his ink.

