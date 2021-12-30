Cara Delevingne Gets the Same Giant Rose Tattoo as Selena Gomez, Surprisingly!

Cara Delevingne Gets the Same Giant Rose Tattoo as Selena Gomez, Surprise!

Cara Delevingne debuted a new tattoo on social media on Wednesday, December 29 — and it’s a carbon copy of Selena Gomez’s massive watercolor rose design.

To put things in perspective, the founder of Rare Beauty’s tattoo has recently become the talk of town.

Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy, a celebrity tattoo artist, first teased the large design on December 15 before sharing an up-close look on December 29.

The romantic design is of an intricately detailed rose with a dripping black stem that resembles an actual watercolor painting, as seen on Instagram.

According to the tattoo artist’s Instagram page, Delevingne and Gomez got matching tattoos.

The only difference is that the model’s design is on her rib cage, whereas the Disney Channel alum’s is on her upper back.

On December 29, the tattoo artist captioned an Instagram post about Delevingne’s new ink, “Matching for @caradelevingne.”

“These tattoos were a lot of fun to make— thanks for always believing in me, Cara.”

“FYI, I didn’t tell them until the very end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever,” he added, implying that the friends had scheduled a joint appointment.

The two have been friends for a long time.

They celebrated the singer’s 22nd birthday in Saint-Tropez in 2014.

Today, Delevingne has just landed a role in the second season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, in which Gomez stars as the show’s protagonist.

Last month, they were caught on camera kissing at a Knicks game in Madison Square Garden in New York. Gomez planted a kiss on Delevingne’s cheek after bursting into laughter when they saw themselves on the jumbotron.

In the past, their friendship has sparked romance rumors, which Gomez addressed in a sweet way in a 2015 interview.

“To tell you the truth, I enjoyed it tremendously.”

She told Pride Source, “I didn’t mind.”

“Especially because, for once, they weren’t talking about other people in my life, which was great.”

To be honest, [Delevingne] is incredible and very open, and she makes me open as well.

I didn’t mind because she’s so much fun and so adventurous, and sometimes I just want that in my life, so I didn’t mind.

“I adored it.”

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for all of our exclusive celebrity interviews and videos!

Surprise! Cara Delevingne Gets the Exact Same Giant Rose Tattoo as Selena Gomez