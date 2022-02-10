Cara Maria Sorbello and Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio, stars of MTV’s ‘The Challenge,’ contribute to a new book about the game.

Fans of MTV’s The Challenge now have a new chance to learn more about the game than ever before.

While fans wait for more information on Season 38 of The Challenge, a book about the show is currently in the works.

The book is said to give a number of celebrities, including Cara Maria Sorbello and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, the opportunity to share their personal stories.

Here’s what we know about the book so far, as well as Sorbello and Devenanzio’s current positions on the game.

Fans can’t wait to learn more about Season 38 of The Challenge, but for now, it’s time to put the brakes on the future and return to the past.

The Challenge debuted on MTV in 1998 and has evolved significantly since then.

The Real World, Road Rules, and other MTV shows gave birth to a number of the stars featured in the competitions series.

Some of them are now stepping forward to speak openly about their experiences.

According to Entertainment Weekly, MTV Books will release How to Win at The Challenge and Life: A Champion’s Guide to Overcoming Obstacles, Winning Friends, and Making That Money in October.

The book, written by Sydney Bucksbaum, will include interviews with Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Emily Schromm, Darrell Taylor, Landon Lueck, Cara Maria Sorbello, Laurel Stucky, Derrick Kosinski, Tyler Duckworth, Alton Williams, Evelyn Smith, Mark Long, Rachel Robinson, Coral Smith, Hunter Barfield, and other past contestants.

When it comes to the interviews for the new book, certain names from MTV’s The Challenge stand out among the rest.

Cara Maria Sorbello is without a doubt one of them.

Fans hope to see the Challenge champion on a future season of the show.

Is Cara Maria Sorbello finished with The Challenge or will she come back?

Sorbello’s retirement was rumored in the summer of 2021.

However, she later clarified that she is not retiring.

“In a nutshell,” she told E! News, “I am not retiring.”

“Visiting home and reading old diaries from the start of my Challenge journey inspired this post.”

My heart was heavy from the loss of my Garnett as I reflected on his life.

She was instrumental in keeping my spirit alive both on and off the field throughout my Challenge career.”

Does this imply that Sorbello will be a part of The Challenge Season…

