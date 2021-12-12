Cara Williams, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in The Defiant Ones, has died at the age of 96.

Cara Williams, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in The Defiant Ones, has died at the age of 96.

Cara Williams, an Oscar-nominated actress, died on Thursday at the age of 96.

Richard Potter, her great-nephew, confirmed her death via Twitter.

“My Great Aunt, who may have been the last surviving Golden Age of Hollywood actress,” he wrote, “died on Thursday at the age of 96.”

Bernice Kamiat Williams was born on June 29, 1925, in Brooklyn, New York.

Her first film role was in Wide Open Town, released in 1941.

Later, she starred in The Defiant Ones alongside Sidney Poitier and Tony Curtis.

Williams has 55 film and television credits to her name over the course of her 40-year career.

She had her own CBS sitcom in the 1960s, The Cara Williams Show, and appeared on shows like Theatre of Romance, The Clock, Suspense, Armstrong Circle Theatre, and Alfred Hitchcock Presents.

There will be more to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.